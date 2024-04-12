Ensure farmers at grain markets don’t face problems, officials told

Kurukshetra, April 11
The Director of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Mukul Kumar, on Thursday inspected the grain market in Pehowa and interacted with farmers and commission agents.
He directed officials of the market committee and the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department to ensure that the farmers don’t face any inconvenience during the procurement season.
The Director checked the moisture content of the arrived stocks, and enquired about gunny bags and lifting.
Mukul Kumar said, “The officials have been asked to ensure smooth procurement at all grain markets and purchase centres in the district. They have also been told to make sure that the payments are deposited in the bank accounts within a stipulated time period. Besides, they have been asked to ensure timely lifting of the procured stocks.”
