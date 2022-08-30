Ex-serviceman opens fire at wife

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, August 29

The police arrested an ex-serviceman who had opened fire at his wife Kiran in Shahjahanpur village on August 21.

The accused has been identified as Jitender (38). Kiran received bullet injuries on her temple and hand and has been undergoing treatment at a hospital, said the police. He suspected an illicit relationship. The accused has been sent to a four-day police remand.

