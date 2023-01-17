Food for cops during stir

Chandigarh, January 16
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has said food would be provided to police officers and officials on duty during the circumstances of agitation or any other long programmes organised in the state.
Vij has issued directions to the Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department to take necessary action.
He said it had often been seen that police officers and officials deployed on long duties were not able to leave the spot to have food.
In this regard, the Home Minister has given directions to the official that the department will make food arrangements for police officers and officials deployed for long duties.
