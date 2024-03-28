Former Haryana minister Savitri Jindal quits Congress

Chandigarh, March 28
Former Haryana minister Savitri Jindal has quit the Congress, days after her son and industrialist Naveen Jindal left the party to join the BJP.
The 84-year-old Savitri announced her decision to quit the Congress on a social media post late on Wednesday night.
"I represented the people of Hisar for 10 years as an MLA and have served Haryana state selflessly as a minister. The people of Hisar are my family and on the advice of my family, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress today," she posted in Hindi.
A few days ago, her son Naveen Jindal, a former MP, also quit the Congress and joined the BJP.
Naveen, son of noted industrialist and former Haryana minister OP Jindal, has been made the BJP candidate from Kurukshetra.
