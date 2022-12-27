Gangster’s wife elected Zila Parishad chief in Haryana’s Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, December 27

Manju, wife of infamous gangster Rajesh alias Sarkari, was unanimously elected chairperson of Rohtak Zila Parishad on Tuesday. Manju had won the election for the post of Zila Parishad member from Ward No 5 as an independent candidate supported by the Congress.

However, she switched over to the BJP along with several other members soon after being elected chairperson of the local Zila Parishad. BJP’s district unit president Ajay Bansal welcomed Manju and other members of the Zila Parishad to the party-fold in presence of several leaders of the ruling party.

"I want to serve the people and ensure all-round development in the district. I have joined the BJP as its leadership has assured to help in attaining these goals," Manju said after being elected Zila Parishad chairperson and joining the BJP.

Her husband Rajesh, 38, is a history-sheeter named in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, loot and kidnapping etc. and has spent over 20 years in jail. As of now, he is out on bail.

Meanwhile, Anil Kumar, Zila Parishad member from Ward No 4, got elected as the vice-chairman.

Anil had also won the election for the post of Zila Parishad member as an independent candidate with Congress support. However, he was not among the newly elected members of the local Zila Parishad who joined the ruling party today.

