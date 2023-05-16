Gender ratio falling, DCs in 7 Haryana districts told to curb foeticide

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 15

Taking a serious view of the decline in sex ratio at birth, the Haryana Chief Minister’s office (CMO) has told the deputy commissioners of seven districts to make coordinated efforts to curb female foeticide.

The districts include Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Mahendragarh, Rohtak, Panchkula, Mewat and Sonepat. The CMO has also expressed displeasure over not even a single raid being conducted under the Pre-Natal Diagnostic Technique (PNDT) Act in six districts — Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mewat, Panchkula and Fatehabad — over the past year to check foeticide, said sources.

Haryana recorded a ratio of 917 girls per 1,000 boys in 2022, which dropped to 914 in the first quarter (up to March 31) this year. Several districts fared worse than the state average. The ratio dropped 54 points in Charkhi Dadri, down from 933 in 2022 to 879 in the first quarter. Significantly, Bhiwani has recorded a decline of 99 points in a year.

“The CM, while reviewing ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, observed that some districts are lagging in carrying forward the flagship scheme, as is evident from the gender ratio,” read a letter sent recently by Amit K Agrawal, Additional Principal Secretary to the CM, to the DCs in districts where a decline in the birth ratio had been witnessed. “We have written to the DCs asking them to take the required steps,” said Agrawal.

Rohtak DC Ajay Kumar confirmed having received the letter. “Necessary directions have been issued to officials to execute the strategy for improving the gender ratio. Health officials are already working on leads to conduct raids. We expect positive results soon,” he said.