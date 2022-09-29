Gurdwaras thank Bhupinder Singh Hooda on HSGMC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

The management committees of different gurdwaras in Karnal, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar today met former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda for thanking him for a separate Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC).

Representatives said the foundation of the separate committee was laid during the Hooda government.

The committee members said during the Congress government itself, the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee (HSGPC) Act, 2014, was passed. Now, the Supreme Court has also put its stamp on this law.

The committees’ representatives said, earlier, all income of Haryana gurdwaras used to go to Punjab. Not only this, local people were not even given employment in schools and hospitals built in the state. Now, with Haryana having its own head and management, preference will be given to the local people. The entire budget of the gurdwaras of the state will be spent on the schools, hospitals and management here. Hooda said during his tenure as the Chief Minister, the demand for a separate committee was raised by the gurdwaras of the state. The local committees were facing problems in the management and maintenance of the gurdwaras. In view of this, the HSGPC law was passed by the government in the Assembly in 2014. “It is a matter of happiness that the Supreme Court has also put its stamp on that law,” he said.

Hooda also expressed happiness over the renaming of the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He reminded that he had made this demand first, while he was the CM. “But finally, the government accepted our proposal and named it Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chandigarh Airport. We welcome this decision,” Hooda said.