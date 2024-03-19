Gurugram police to bring Elvish Yadav on production warrant

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, March 18

The Gurugram Police are set to obtain a production warrant for YouTuber Elvish Yadav, the Bigg Boss OTT winner, in connection with the assault case involving fellow YouTuber Sagar Thakur, also known as Maxtern. The incident occurred at a shop in a mall in Gurugram. The police will file a petition in the Ghaziabad court to facilitate this process.

Once Elvish is brought in on the production warrant, he will be arrested and subjected to interrogation regarding the assault case. The police intend to apprehend others involved in the incident based on the information obtained during the interrogation.

Bijender Singh, Additional SHO of Sector 53 police station, said Elvish had been issued a notice to appear in the assault case on Monday, March 18. However, as Elvish has already been taken into custody by the Noida Police, no communication has been received from

his legal representatives regarding the matter. The Gurugram Police anticipate bringing Elvish to Gurugram soon under a production warrant for further proceedings related to the assault case.

On March 8, a video surfaced showing Elvish physically assaulting Thakur. Later, an FIR was registered against Elvish and others.

