Haryana Budget 2022: With focus on health, CM Khattar announces 4 new medical colleges

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presents Rs 1.77 lakh crore budget

Chandigarh, March 8

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday presented the Budget 2022-23 in the state's Assembly and announced the 'Sushma Swaraj Award' for women for their significant contribution or achievements in different walks of life in national and international spheres.

Besides, he also announced the Haryana Matrushakti Udyamita Scheme to provide support to women for becoming entrepreneurs.

Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented his third budget in the state Assembly here.

 

12:20 08 Mar
Gurugram heliport

Heliport facility will be set up in Gurugram for connectivity to NCR. It will help in responding to medical emergencies
12:19 08 Mar
Infra push

New roads of 300 kms will be constructed and improvement of 6000 kms roads will be carried out
12:18 08 Mar
New Museum

A museum will be set up at pre-Harappan site in kunal, Fatehabad

One-time settlement scheme for old VAT dues announced

20 luxury buses and 150 HVAC buses will be purchased

From April 2022, electronic ticketing will be started
11:32 08 Mar
Sports academies

On the lines of National Institute of Sports, Haryana State Institute of sports at Panchkula will be established where certificate courses in sports injury rehabilitation, sports physiotherapy and sports training can be organised

10 day boarding and 8 residential sports academies will be set up
11:27 08 Mar
Police

Rs 8,191.16 crore, increase of 11.34 over BE

CCTV cameras in 381 police stations and 357 police posts will be installed

21 cyber police stations are proposed in 2022-23
11:25 08 Mar
Tourism, art & culture

Rs 310.24 crore  increase in 55% over RE
11:24 08 Mar
PMMVY

PMMVY extended for second child too. Under this, Rs 5,000 is given to pregnant and lactating mothers
11:23 08 Mar
Rural and Urban sectors

Rs 6,826.13 crore, hike of 83.3 % over RE

Urban Sector: Rs 8,085.75 crore, increase of 54.38
11:22 08 Mar
New medical colleges

New medical colleges in Palwal, Charkhi Dadri, Panchkula and Fatrhabad districts.
11:22 08 Mar
Civil Aviation

Rs 886.37 crore, hike of 380.8% over BE
11:22 08 Mar
Transport

Rs 2821.83 crore, hike of 12.2% over RE
11:19 08 Mar
Power

Rs 7,203.31 crore for power
11:07 08 Mar
Specialist doctor cadre

CM announces specialist doctor cadre

40 per cent PG seats in government colleges will be reserved for doctors in govt service

Vishram Sarais having rooms and dormitories will be set up in all civil hospitals and medical colleges for patients' attendants

Interest subvention of 2 per cent for a period of three years will be provided to doctors who want to set up their hospitals

Kidney transplant facility will be started in PGIMS, Rohtak, from 2022-23

New medical colleges in Kaithal, Sirsa and Yamunanagar are approved for which DPRs are under preparation

Joint degrees in medical technology and bio-medical engineering shall be started soon in phases with medical colleges partnering with engineering institutions
11:06 08 Mar
Irrigation

Rs 6,136.36 crore, an increase of 51% over RE
11:06 08 Mar
Ayushman Bharat

Physically challenged people with disability 70 per cent or more and annual income less than Rs 3 lakh will now be covered under Ayushman Bharat
11:05 08 Mar
Hospitals

All sub-divisional level hospitals located at a distance of 40 km from the nearest district hospital will be upgraded to 100 beds
11:04 08 Mar
PWD

Rs 4752.02 crore, an increase of 59.2% over BE
11:02 08 Mar
Industries

Rs 598.20 crore, a  increase of 31.1% over RE
11:00 08 Mar
Sports

Rs 540.50 crore, a hike of 37.2% over BE
10:57 08 Mar
Housing for all

Rs 383.11 crore, an increase of 104.7% over RE
10:54 08 Mar
Olympiads

Subject wise Olympiads will be started for classes 8th to 12th

Toppers in Physica and Mathematics will be sent to NASA and ISRO for exposure

Tablets will be provided to all students from classes 10th 12th. Libraries will be set up in all senior  secondary schools

To bring Haryana on the world map of higher education, state universities will be encouraged to start online courses on Indian languages, Indian art and culture, astrology, ayurveda etc

To attract foreign students
10:54 08 Mar
Social Justice & Empowerment

Social Justice & Empowerment: 10,229.93 crore, an increase of 22.47% over BE
10:53 08 Mar
Labour

Labour: 221.97 crore, increase of 240% over RE
10:53 08 Mar
School health programme

25 lakh school children will be screened twice a year under new school health programme

Sanskriti Model Schools will be increased from 138 to 150. Computer education will be provided from class 5th onwards in these schools
10:51 08 Mar
Skill Development

Skill Development: Rs 1,671.37 crore, hike of 23% over RE
10:50 08 Mar
Smart classrooms in collages

All colleges will have at least 10 smart classrooms
10:49 08 Mar
Women and Child Development

Women and Child Development: 2,017.24 crore, an increase of 33.7% over RE
10:48 08 Mar
Air quality monitoring stations

100 air quality monitoring stations will be established across the state

Hot spots prone to air pollution will be identified in every district and will be converted into green spots
10:47 08 Mar
Health

Health: Rs 8,925.52 crore, an increase of 21.65% over BE
10:46 08 Mar
Nature trail from Kalka to Kalesar

A 150 km long nature trail from Kalka to Kalesar will be established
10:44 08 Mar
Human and social sectors

Human development and social sectors: Rs 20,250. 57 crore, up by 17.6% over RE
10:36 08 Mar
Haryana budget 2022

.

Darshan Lal Jain Awards started

 It will be given to two people each year for their efforts towards environment conservation

.
10:34 08 Mar
Haryana budget 2022

2 major changes in budgetary process---clubbed various separtmental allocations into new rationalized budgetary demands. So consolidated 47 existing budgetary grant demands into 20

Cooperation: Rs 1537.35 crore, a Increase of 30.6% over budgetary estimates

Environment and Forests: Rs 530.94 crore, a hike of 16.05% over BE
10:32 08 Mar
Haryana CM presenting Budget 2022

10:31 08 Mar
Haryana budget 2022

Agriculture: Khattar proposes Rs 5988.76 crore, an increase of 27.7% over revised estimate
10:30 08 Mar
Haryana budget 2022

Research and innovative fund to promote scientific activity and scholarship in universities

Target of setting up of 10K Self Help Groups

Venture capital fund to promote entrepreneurship in support youth in establishing start ups
10:29 08 Mar
Haryana budget 2022

 Working Women Housing on govt land will be started in Faridabad, Panchkula and Gurugram through Sahbhagita

 Govt proposes to set up 3 dedicated funds

Climate n sustainable fund to achieve green development objectives

3 new govt women colleges in Kudal and Chhapar in Bhiwani and Gannaur in Sonepat
10:28 08 Mar
Haryana budget 2022

Govt committed to pursuing prudent fiscal management and meeting key development priorities without losing sight of fiscal consolidation

Govt will mk effort to clean up balance sheets of public sector enterprises and transfer NPAs to an asset recovery company
10:27 08 Mar
Haryana budget 2022

Sushma Swaraj Award of Rs 5 lakh announced for women making significant contribution in different walks of life

Women from families whose annual income is less than Rs 5 lakh will be offered cheaper loans
10:26 08 Mar
Haryana budget 2022

Capital share in total exp increased to 31.5 percent

Cumulative capital investment in state is estimated to be 66384.92 crore in 22-23
10:26 08 Mar
Haryana budget 2022

Debt to GSDP ratio is at 24.98 percent against limit of 32.6 percent
10:25 08 Mar
Haryana budget 2022

2022-23 comprises 34.4 percent as capital expenditure and 65.6 percent as revenue expenditure
10:23 08 Mar
Haryana budget 2022

For current year, revenue deficit remains at 1.40 percent as per re 2021-22. Has been further projected to decrease to 98 percent of GSDP in 22-23: CM Khattar
10:23 08 Mar
Haryana budget 2022

Revenue receipts for 2022-23 are projected to be Rs 1.06 lakh crore: CM Khattar
10:22 08 Mar
Haryana budget 2022

Govt successfully achieving downward trend in revenue deficit: CM Khattar
10:22 08 Mar
Haryana budget 2022

It is a rise of 15.6 percent over RE 2021-22 of Rs 1.53 lakh crore

Haryana Budget 2022 LIVE updates: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presents Rs 1.77 lakh crore budget

