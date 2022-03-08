Haryana Budget 2022: With focus on health, CM Khattar announces 4 new medical colleges

Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Chandigarh, March 8
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday presented the Budget 2022-23 in the state's Assembly and announced the 'Sushma Swaraj Award' for women for their significant contribution or achievements in different walks of life in national and international spheres.
Besides, he also announced the Haryana Matrushakti Udyamita Scheme to provide support to women for becoming entrepreneurs.
Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented his third budget in the state Assembly here.
Heliport facility will be set up in Gurugram for connectivity to NCR. It will help in responding to medical emergencies
New roads of 300 kms will be constructed and improvement of 6000 kms roads will be carried out
A museum will be set up at pre-Harappan site in kunal, Fatehabad
One-time settlement scheme for old VAT dues announced
20 luxury buses and 150 HVAC buses will be purchased
From April 2022, electronic ticketing will be started
On the lines of National Institute of Sports, Haryana State Institute of sports at Panchkula will be established where certificate courses in sports injury rehabilitation, sports physiotherapy and sports training can be organised
10 day boarding and 8 residential sports academies will be set up
Rs 8,191.16 crore, increase of 11.34 over BE
CCTV cameras in 381 police stations and 357 police posts will be installed
21 cyber police stations are proposed in 2022-23
Rs 310.24 crore increase in 55% over RE
PMMVY extended for second child too. Under this, Rs 5,000 is given to pregnant and lactating mothers
Rs 6,826.13 crore, hike of 83.3 % over RE
Urban Sector: Rs 8,085.75 crore, increase of 54.38
New medical colleges in Palwal, Charkhi Dadri, Panchkula and Fatrhabad districts.
Rs 886.37 crore, hike of 380.8% over BE
Rs 2821.83 crore, hike of 12.2% over RE
Rs 7,203.31 crore for power
CM announces specialist doctor cadre
40 per cent PG seats in government colleges will be reserved for doctors in govt service
Vishram Sarais having rooms and dormitories will be set up in all civil hospitals and medical colleges for patients' attendants
Interest subvention of 2 per cent for a period of three years will be provided to doctors who want to set up their hospitals
Kidney transplant facility will be started in PGIMS, Rohtak, from 2022-23
New medical colleges in Kaithal, Sirsa and Yamunanagar are approved for which DPRs are under preparation
Joint degrees in medical technology and bio-medical engineering shall be started soon in phases with medical colleges partnering with engineering institutions
Rs 6,136.36 crore, an increase of 51% over RE
Physically challenged people with disability 70 per cent or more and annual income less than Rs 3 lakh will now be covered under Ayushman Bharat
All sub-divisional level hospitals located at a distance of 40 km from the nearest district hospital will be upgraded to 100 beds
Rs 4752.02 crore, an increase of 59.2% over BE
Rs 598.20 crore, a increase of 31.1% over RE
Rs 540.50 crore, a hike of 37.2% over BE
Rs 383.11 crore, an increase of 104.7% over RE
Subject wise Olympiads will be started for classes 8th to 12th
Toppers in Physica and Mathematics will be sent to NASA and ISRO for exposure
Tablets will be provided to all students from classes 10th 12th. Libraries will be set up in all senior secondary schools
To bring Haryana on the world map of higher education, state universities will be encouraged to start online courses on Indian languages, Indian art and culture, astrology, ayurveda etc
To attract foreign students
Social Justice & Empowerment: 10,229.93 crore, an increase of 22.47% over BE
Labour: 221.97 crore, increase of 240% over RE
25 lakh school children will be screened twice a year under new school health programme
Sanskriti Model Schools will be increased from 138 to 150. Computer education will be provided from class 5th onwards in these schools
Skill Development: Rs 1,671.37 crore, hike of 23% over RE
All colleges will have at least 10 smart classrooms
Women and Child Development: 2,017.24 crore, an increase of 33.7% over RE
100 air quality monitoring stations will be established across the state
Hot spots prone to air pollution will be identified in every district and will be converted into green spots
Health: Rs 8,925.52 crore, an increase of 21.65% over BE
A 150 km long nature trail from Kalka to Kalesar will be established
Human development and social sectors: Rs 20,250. 57 crore, up by 17.6% over RE
Darshan Lal Jain Awards started
It will be given to two people each year for their efforts towards environment conservation
2 major changes in budgetary process---clubbed various separtmental allocations into new rationalized budgetary demands. So consolidated 47 existing budgetary grant demands into 20
Cooperation: Rs 1537.35 crore, a Increase of 30.6% over budgetary estimates
Environment and Forests: Rs 530.94 crore, a hike of 16.05% over BE
Agriculture: Khattar proposes Rs 5988.76 crore, an increase of 27.7% over revised estimate
Research and innovative fund to promote scientific activity and scholarship in universities
Target of setting up of 10K Self Help Groups
Venture capital fund to promote entrepreneurship in support youth in establishing start ups
Working Women Housing on govt land will be started in Faridabad, Panchkula and Gurugram through Sahbhagita
Govt proposes to set up 3 dedicated funds
Climate n sustainable fund to achieve green development objectives
3 new govt women colleges in Kudal and Chhapar in Bhiwani and Gannaur in Sonepat
Govt committed to pursuing prudent fiscal management and meeting key development priorities without losing sight of fiscal consolidation
Govt will mk effort to clean up balance sheets of public sector enterprises and transfer NPAs to an asset recovery company
Sushma Swaraj Award of Rs 5 lakh announced for women making significant contribution in different walks of life
Women from families whose annual income is less than Rs 5 lakh will be offered cheaper loans
Capital share in total exp increased to 31.5 percent
Cumulative capital investment in state is estimated to be 66384.92 crore in 22-23
Debt to GSDP ratio is at 24.98 percent against limit of 32.6 percent
2022-23 comprises 34.4 percent as capital expenditure and 65.6 percent as revenue expenditure
For current year, revenue deficit remains at 1.40 percent as per re 2021-22. Has been further projected to decrease to 98 percent of GSDP in 22-23: CM Khattar
Revenue receipts for 2022-23 are projected to be Rs 1.06 lakh crore: CM Khattar
Govt successfully achieving downward trend in revenue deficit: CM Khattar
It is a rise of 15.6 percent over RE 2021-22 of Rs 1.53 lakh crore
