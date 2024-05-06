 Haryana Diary: Faridabad Congress candidate hails Vajpayee : The Tribune India

Haryana Diary: Faridabad Congress candidate hails Vajpayee

Mahender Pratap Singh



Faridabad: Mahender Pratap Singh, Congress candidate for the Faridabad Lok Sabha seat, caused raised eyebrows at a public meeting at Tigaon village here on Sunday when he praised former BJP leader and ex-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his address. Claiming that Vajpayee was perhaps the last leader of the ruling party with a strong political character, he said the BJP was misusing its powers by involving various agencies such as CBI, ED and Income Tax Department to implicate opposition leaders in false cases. He said this modus operandi examplified the fall in the political character of leaders of the ruling party.

Campaigns bring liveliness back at chaupals

Yamunanagar: With the wheat harvesting season almost coming to an end in the region, farmers, labourers and other sections of rural society have started turning up at chaupals in their villages. This has brought back the liveliness at chaupals after a gap of around a month as most villagers had been busy in harvesting wheat. The candidates of different political parties were earlier conducting election campaigns in the urban areas of their constituencies. However, there now prevails a festive atmosphere in the rural areas, and villagers are enthusiastically participating in the election campaigns of the leaders of their choice.

Two nominees file three papers each

Rohtak: The filing of three nominations each by two main candidates — BJP’s Arvind Sharma and Congress’s Deepender Hooda — in one day for the Lok Sabha poll has become the talk of the town. It is not being considered a coincidence and political enthusiasts are trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the move. Notably, Sharma had left a BJP rally being attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh midway to file his nomination within a particular ‘muhurat’. He later filed his nomination from two other places.

Congress puts up united face in Ambala

Ambala: As the Lok Sabha elections draw closer, the Congress has put up a united front in support of the party’s Ambala Lok Sabha candidate, Varun Chaudhry. During a workers’ meeting held by Chaudhry, leaders and workers belonging to the groups of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja were present in great numbers. Similar scenes were witnessed on the day of nomination filing, when the former CM was present and addressed a public meeting in support of Chaudhry, who said there was no factionalism in the Congress and that they would put up a united fight.

Sonepat LS seat prestigious for former CMs

Sonepat: The Sonepat Lok Sabha seat is prestigious for two former Chief Ministers — BJP’s Manohar Lal Khattar and Congress’ Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Rai MLA Mohan Lal Badoli, the BJP candidate, is considered a close associate of former CM Khattar while Satpal Brahamchari, the Congress candidate, is considered to be close to Hooda. Both ex-CMs were present when their candidates submitted their nominations, for it’s a matter of prestige for the two parties to win the Sonepat Lok Sabha seat. It seems that Hooda wants to make up for his defeat in Sonepat in the 2019 poll while Khattar wants the BJP to win this seat for the third time. The image of both former CMs is at stake and they are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

