Haryana reports 11 farm fires

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 21

With 11 cases of crop residue burning reported in the past 24 hours, the total count of the state has crossed 3,500 and reached to 3,502 on Monday. Last year, during this period the number was 6,642.

Fatehabad continues to lead the state with 746 cases, followed by Kaithal (664) cases, Jind (486), Karnal (297) and Kurukshetra (296), according to data.

Sirsa has witnessed 274 cases. The number of cases in other places has been Ambala (222), Yamunanagar (144), Hisar (103), Sonepat (81), Panipat (80), Palwal (52), Rohtak (44) and Bhiwani (6).

An official of the Agriculture Department said the well-coordinated efforts of various departments in fields had resulted in the downfall in stubble-burning cases across the state. They would continue such efforts to bring the crop residue burning cases to zero in future, he added.

