Haryana reports 11 farm fires

Karnal, November 21
With 11 cases of crop residue burning reported in the past 24 hours, the total count of the state has crossed 3,500 and reached to 3,502 on Monday. Last year, during this period the number was 6,642.
Fatehabad continues to lead the state with 746 cases, followed by Kaithal (664) cases, Jind (486), Karnal (297) and Kurukshetra (296), according to data.
Sirsa has witnessed 274 cases. The number of cases in other places has been Ambala (222), Yamunanagar (144), Hisar (103), Sonepat (81), Panipat (80), Palwal (52), Rohtak (44) and Bhiwani (6).
An official of the Agriculture Department said the well-coordinated efforts of various departments in fields had resulted in the downfall in stubble-burning cases across the state. They would continue such efforts to bring the crop residue burning cases to zero in future, he added.
#Agriculture #Environment #farm fires #Fatehabad #Kaithal #karnal #Pollution
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically
Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...
Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc
Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday
Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'
No efforts to reach real culprits: SC
4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...
Criminal Nexus: NGT slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar
3 leaseholders accused of diverting flow of Yamuna