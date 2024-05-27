Haryana soldier, 20 others die of ‘heat stroke’ in Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 26

At least 21 people, including a soldier hailing from Haryana, died of suspected heat stroke in Rajasthan in the past two days. Sandeep Kumar, who was posted in Bikaner, died at the Mahajan field firing range.

With temperatures touching 49°C in Rajasthan, the authorities have issued an advisory to all residents to stay indoors and take appropriate measures and keep hydrated. Tourists have been advised to avoid travelling to the state.

The mercury surged to 49°C in Rajasthan’s Phalodi, the highest temperature recorded in the country this year. Kirori Lal Meena, Rajasthan’s Minister of Disaster Management and Relief, said his government would provide a “relief package” to all victims. “State residents have been asked to follow SOP in case of heatwave. People should not venture out during noon and afternoon and should stay hydrated.

Senior citizens and children need extra care and should remain indoors. Tourists should abstain from visiting areas recording high temperatures,” said an advisory issued by the government.

The state has seen cancellation of around 50 per cent of bookings. Official data shows that at least 23 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh recorded maximum temperatures of 45°C or above yesterday.

According to IMD, the extreme heat will continue in parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh and west Madhya Pradesh until May 28. It has suggested “extreme care” for vulnerable people.

Meanwhile, over 300 bats have died suddenly at Menar village of Udaipur district, raising concerns. According to the Forest and Animal Husbandry Department, prima facie the reason appears to be heat stroke.

Heatwave to go on till may 28

