Heavy rain damages paddy crop in Karnal

Karnal, September 22

With the unprecedented rainfall accompanied by winds for the past 72-hours, the farming community is at receiving end as their paddy crop has been flattened in several parts of the district.

Field officials directed to assess situation So far, we have not received any report of loss, but field officials have been directed to assess the situation and submit a report so that further process could be initiated. Aditya Dabas, Deputy Director Agriculture

As per agri scientists, Karnal has received around 122 mm of rainfall in the past three days. Downpour started early on Tuesday morning and continued till Thursday evening. Due to this, mature crops got damaged at some places. Waterlogging was also reported in sugarcane fields along the Yamuna belt. Amid these conditions, farmers fear that harvesting of standing paddy crops might be get delayed by around 10 days.

Major damage has reportedly been caused to early mature paddy varieties of basmati and coarse grain varieties such as PB-1509, PR-126, and others, said Dr Virender Lather, former principal scientist of the ICAR-IARI, Karnal Regional Centre.

He considered the late withdrawal of monsoon as a major reason behind the expected loss to the farmers. He said heavy rainfall along with winds had flattened crops, which were at harvesting stage.

Dr Lather said untimely rain during the maturity period of crop may cause discolouring of grains as a fungal disease has already hit various parts of the district and amid rain, farmers cannot spray fungicides.

Farmers, who are already facing dwarf disease challenge in paddy, are worried about this additional damage and loss owing to rainfall.

Mandeep Singh, a farmer of Nissing block, said earlier, dwarf disease, known as stunting, had caused them losses and now, untimely rainfall accompanied with winds was posing a threat to them.

“With just a fortnight left to begin harvesting of paddy, a fresh spell of rain has not only caused damage to standing crop but also delayed the sowing of seasonal vegetables, particularly potato and mustard,” said Aman, another farmer.

Deputy Director Agriculture Aditya Dabas said rainfall would delay harvesting. So far, they have not received any report of loss, but the field officials have been directed to assess the situation in their areas and submit a report so that further process could be initiated, if any loss is reported.

