Hisar: Best Centre award for HAU

Hisar: Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University has received the Best Centre award for its significant contribution in mustard research and development. The award was presented by Dr Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Assistant D-G (Oilseeds and Pulses), ICAR, at the annual meet of All India Raya and Mustard Research Workers in Jammu. tns
Fake degree racket busted
Rewari: With the arrest of two persons, the district police on Friday busted a gang involved in making fake marksheets of different education boards in various states. The accused have been identified as Saurabh of Mahendragarh and Pankaj of Rewari. tns
25 challaned during drive
Rewari: The police on Friday issued challan to 25 commercial vehicle drivers for carrying passengers more than their capacity. The action was taken as part of a special campaign aimed at improving traffic management in the city. tns
20-year jail for minor’s rape
Hisar: A Fatehabad district court awarded 20-year imprisonment to a person convicted in the rape of a minor girl on Saturday. The victim was asleep in her house when she was sexually assaulted. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 ultras shot as infiltration attempt foiled in Uri; Pak violates ceasefire
War-like provisions recovered from slain militants
CWC demands increase in upper quota limit
Passes resolution against ‘one nation, one election’ proposa...
Bharat our identity, Sanatan row ‘pure politics’, says Sangh
Expresses concern over Manipur situation