Hisar: Best Centre award for HAU

Tribune News Service

Hisar: Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University has received the Best Centre award for its significant contribution in mustard research and development. The award was presented by Dr Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Assistant D-G (Oilseeds and Pulses), ICAR, at the annual meet of All India Raya and Mustard Research Workers in Jammu. tns

Fake degree racket busted

Rewari: With the arrest of two persons, the district police on Friday busted a gang involved in making fake marksheets of different education boards in various states. The accused have been identified as Saurabh of Mahendragarh and Pankaj of Rewari. tns

25 challaned during drive

Rewari: The police on Friday issued challan to 25 commercial vehicle drivers for carrying passengers more than their capacity. The action was taken as part of a special campaign aimed at improving traffic management in the city. tns

20-year jail for minor’s rape

Hisar: A Fatehabad district court awarded 20-year imprisonment to a person convicted in the rape of a minor girl on Saturday. The victim was asleep in her house when she was sexually assaulted. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the accused.

