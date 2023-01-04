‘If my father comes…’: Video of woman misbehaving with cops in Gurugram goes viral

Sumedha Sharma

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 4

A video from what seems to be a book café in Gurugram has gone viral where a ‘fashion’ journalist Aanchal Sukhija Khan was caught allegedly misbehaving with Gurugram cops.

The video dated Jan 2 has been shared by many onlookers on Twitter, who were present in the café during the incident.

Though police is yet to issue an official statement in the case, sources claim that the woman created ruckus after being accused of not paying Rs 14,000 at a barber shop.

The police, including woman personnel, approach her at what seems to be a book café where she lost her cool and could be seen misbehaving with them.

She dares police to bring anyone and she would show them their way. From ‘mera baap aa gya na… (if my fater comes..) to ‘mai pradhan mantra hoon’ (I am the prime minister), the unbridled woman could be seen brandishing her ‘credentials’ before police. She also abused the cops.

The cops later took hold of her while moving her out of the place. Women’s ‘associate’ tries to stop them but was jolted away by one of the cops.

As the video went viral, many people alleged that the woman was a ‘proclaimed offender’ and had orchestrated such brawls at many other shops as well.

Many posted old videos of the woman claiming that she has participated in anti-CAA protests in 2020.

However, the police is yet to issue a statement.

#Gurugram