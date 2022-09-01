Indonesian ambassador, Haryana CM discuss bilateral ties

Chandigarh, August 31
Indonesia’s Ambassador to India Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today.
During the meeting, they had an extensive discussion on various topics for strengthening bilateral ties between Haryana and Indonesia. Krisnamurthi said we invite Haryana to invest in sectors like pharma, fast moving consumer goods (FMCGs), medical and other commodity sectors in Indonesia so that we could accelerate the growth of these sectors for mutual growth.
Khattar assured Krisnamurthi that possibilities of exploring other sectors of investment would also be discussed in a series of meetings at the administration level from both ends. He invited Indonesia to be part of the Gita Mahotsav festival and Surajkund Craft Mela which are organised every year in Kurukshetra and Surajkund, respectively. He said Indonesia shared a long cultural bond with India and we look forward to nurturing the relationship by becoming partners in various sectors ensuring mutual benefits.
