Jind horror: Activist told to join probe against principal

Tribune News Service

Jind, December 1

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) activist Sikkim Nain, who has been raising the issue of alleged rape of girl students by a government school principal in Jind, has been told to join the probe.

Nain has been called by the Jind police on the basis of her statements in the media. The notice from the SHO has asked her to appear before the SIT on December 2. Sources said she had been asked to either produce the victim or stop making statements about the alleged physical exploitation against the principal.

Nain said one of the victims, who didn’t want to come forward, wanted her to fight for justice to all girls “exploited” by the principal. Meanwhile, the police on Friday initiated a probe into the allegations of rape even as a “rape” victim recounted the dreadful incident, but refused to lodge a complaint stating that she had no confidence in the police or the administration.

The girl dropped out of the school about two years ago after she was allegedly physically exploited by the principal. She alleged the principal forced her into having physical relations with him and threatened her not to disclose it to anybody. When she confronted him and threatened to expose him, the accused called her father and cooked up a story that she was in contact with a boy.

She said her father believed the principal and forced her to drop out of the school. The accused, who is facing the charge of harassing schoolgirls, was arrested on November 4. He was booked under various sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and SC/ST Act.

#Jind #Samyukt Kisan Morcha #Sikkim