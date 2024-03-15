Karnal parliamentary constituency turns into political hotspot again

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 14

With the entry of former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar into the poll fray, the Karnal Parliamentary constituency has once again turned into a political hotspot. However, the Congress and other parties are yet to declare their candidates.

Khattar was elected twice as MLA from Karnal Assembly segment in 2014 and 2019, and now he has been fielded by the party for the Lok Sabha seat. Prior to joining the BJP in 1994, Khattar had spent nearly 17 years serving the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), where he honed his leadership skills. Currently, Sanjay Bhatia, a Punjabi face, is an MP from Karnal, who had won with a huge margin of 6.56 lakh votes by defeating his nearest rival and former Speaker Kuldeep Sharma. Khattar is also a heavy-weight candidate and a Punjabi face.

Earlier, this seat was considered as Brahmin seat, but for the past two consecutive times, Punjabi face has won from here. Party workers and leaders have geared up for the new chapter in the political innings of the former CM. They held several rounds of meetings to chalk out future planning. They claimed that former CM Khattar will win the seat with a record margin. Renu Bala Gupta, outgoing Mayor, said the former CM had done tremendous work for the welfare of people of the state with a vision of ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’. People also like him and not only he, but the BJP will win all 10 seats in the state with a huge margin.

Yogendra Rana, BJP’s district president, said they were well- prepared for the elections and had assigned the duties to party workers. ‘Panna parmukhs’ and ‘booth parmukhs’ have been assigned their duties to ensure the victory of the former CM from Karnal.

Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan said, “Khattar will win the elections and he will take the name of Karnal to national level after becoming MP. The party has a big plan for Khattar and he will serve at the national level.” “Khattar has worked for society without any discrimination. He has brought transparency in the recruitment process by abolishing corruption,” Kalyan said.

