Karnal youth missing in Belarus, claim kin

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 15

The dreams of Ashwani’s family lie shattered after he went missing in Belarus. He had reportedly gone to Germany through a “donkey” route, but reached Moscow, and later Belarus.

Clueless about his whereabouts, his family said they had not been able to contact him for the past one month. With a request to trace Ashwani, his parents, wife and other family members reached the Mini Secretariat to meet the Superintendent of Police.

“We were lured by an agent, who regularly travels to Belarus, and his family to send my son to Germany for a good life. Initially, Rs 4.5 lakh was given to the agent. He left India in October 2023 for Germany, but he reached Moscow. Another Rs 3 lakh was transferred to the account of the agent,” said his mother Santosh, a resident of Mohdinpur.

“My son reached Belarus and a fresh demand for Rs 3 lakh was made by the agent, but we expressed our inability to transfer the money, after which we could not talk to our son,” she lamented.

There was a group of 12 people who went to Germany through the “donkey” route. Of them, 11 had returned, but there was no trace of Ashwani, the family said.

“We have come here for justice and action against the agent and his family. We request the government to help us in tracing our son,” she added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Germany #Karnal