Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 8

A leopard entered Behrampur village in Bapoli block of Panipat district on Saturday. The big cat attacked SHO Bapoli, while the police and forest department team tried to catch it.

Later the forest department team tranquilized the leopard late in the night. The SHO has been admitted to a private hospital. SP Shashank Kumar Sawan announced to reward the SHO and his team.