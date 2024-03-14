Man carrying Rs 25K reward arrested

Tribune News Service

Palwal, March 13

An STF team arrested a wanted criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, from Punhana on Tuesday.

A police official said here today that the accused, identified as Isha hailing from Mathura district of UP, had been at large since the registration of a case under the Arms Act last year.

He was allegedly found procuring illegal weapons from parts of UP and supplying these in the region for the past few years. The police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 after he absconded in connection with two cases booked against him in 2023.

In another case, the police nabbed a proclaimed offender, who was wanted in two cases related to the POCSO Act and the Mining Act, from near Rahimpur village in the district last night. The accused, who was booked in 2015 and 2017, had been absconding for nine years.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Palwal