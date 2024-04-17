Man dupes woman of Rs 15.5 lakh on pretext of sending her to Canada

Yamunanagar, April 16
The police have booked a man for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 15.5 lakh on the pretext of sending her to Canada on a work visa.
Issued fake ticket
- The victim alleged that the suspect had demanded Rs 20 lakh to provide her a work visa to Canada, but she gave him Rs 15.5 lakh.
- However, when she found that the ticket and appointment letter of biometric attendance were fake, she demanded her money back, which the suspect refused to return.
The suspect neither sent her abroad nor returned her money. In her complaint, Urvashi Singla of Sector 17, Jagadhri, said she worked at a multinational company in Noida. She said she used to go abroad on work trips, and that is how she knew Rahul, a Delhi-based ticket agent.
She further said Rahul advised her in January 2022 that she should move to a foreign country.
“I, along with Rahul, met Sukhpreet Singh at his office in Delhi on March 18, 2022. Sukhpreet told me that he would send me on a work visa to Canada and that I would have to pay him Rs 20 lakh for the work,” said Urvashi.
She said she had paid him Rs 15.5 lakh in instalments. “Sukhpreet gave me some documents, which included a ticket and an appointment letter of biometric attendance. However, when I came to know that these documents were fake, I demanded my money back. He didn’t return my money,” she said. She said when she demanded her money back, he threatened her that he would kill her. On her complaint, a case was registered against Sukhpreet Singh.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight
3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...
‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna
Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies
Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: PM Modi in Ram Navami greetings
He said the memories of that moment continue to pulsate with...
Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips
Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...