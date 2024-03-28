Man held with illegal pistol

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar: The police have arrested a man and recovered an illegal country-made pistol and two live cartridges from his possession. The accused has been identified as Amit Kumar, alias Bholu, of Bihar. Mehroof Ali, SHO of Gandhi Nagar police station, Yamunanagar, said on a tip-off, a police team arrested Amit from Lukshmi Nagar area of Yamunanagar. —TNS

Fire breaks out at dental clinic

Kurukshetra: A fire broke out on the first floor of a dental clinic on the Jhansa road in Kurukshetra on Wednesday. However, no casualties or injuries were reported. The staff was on the ground floor and as soon as they observed the smoke, they sounded an alert. Two fire tenders were pressed into service. Short circuit is suspected to be the reason. Inverters, beds, medicines, air conditioner, etc., were gutted.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #Yamunanagar