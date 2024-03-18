Man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 17

Showing honesty, Gurpreet Singh, aka Gagga, a resident of Jalalana village, returned an amount of Rs 96,000 to its owner. This sum was mistakenly credited into his account.

Puran Singh, who runs a juice and tea shop in Mandi Kalanwali, had used Google Pay to transfer Rs 96,000 to his friend Balveer, a resident of Sirsa, for paying an instalment.

However, the payment transferred to Gurpreet’s account in Jalalana village due to some mistake. Puran got upset when he came to know the money was transferred to the account of an unknown person.

After investigating, it was discovered that the account belonged to Gurpreet Singh. When contacted, Gurpreet promptly returned the entire amount to its owner.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi #Sirsa