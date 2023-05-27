Man tries to send opium to US via courier, booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 26

The police have booked a Punjab resident for allegedly trying to send opium to a person in the US by hiding the contraband in two packets inside the boxes of Chyawanprash that he had booked via courier.

While scanning the package on Thursday, the courier company employees detected something suspicious, following which they called the Narcotics Control Bureau. When the package was opened, two packets containing 422-gm and 420-gm opium were found inside two boxes of Chyawanprash.

An FIR was registered at Udyog Vihar police station.

According to the complaint filed by ASI Mahender Singh of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, on Thursday, Virendra Singh, security investigation officer of a courier company of Udyog Vihar area, told the bureau about a suspicious parcel.

“In the parcel, four pairs of shoes, six jeans, one track pant, six shirts, 14 t-shirts and two boxes of Dabur Chyawanprash of 1 kg each were found. When Chyawanprash boxes were checked, some black substance in plastic bags containing opium was found at the bottom, “ said ASI Singh said in his complaint. “Two packets of opium, weighing 422 and 420 gms were seized. It was found out that Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, Punjab, had sent the parcel. The parcel was to be sent to Surendra Singh in Bakersfield, California.”

“The parcel has been seized and we are collecting the details of the accused who had booked the parcel. He will be arrested soon”, said inspector Anil Kumar, SHO of Udyog Vihar police station.