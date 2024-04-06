Manohar Lal Khattar gives fillip to poll campaign in Hisar, Sirsa

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 5

Sensing resentment among a section of BJP leaders in Hisar, former CM Manohar Lal Khattar has stepped in to give a boost to party campaign in Hisar and Sirsa Lok Sabha segments.

Khattar arrived here today and held a closed-door meeting to review poll strategy with party office-bearers from the district.

Khattar, who is also a BJP candidate from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, is stated to be instrumental in the selection of candidates in Hisar and Sirsa districts. The BJP has fielded Energy Minister Ranjit Singh from Hisar and former MP Ashok Tanwar from Sirsa. Sources said some other leaders, including former Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu and former Hisar MP Kuldeep Bishnoi were also in the race for ticket from Hisar.

Their supporters were apparently upset with the party’s decision to deny them ticket. Taking a serious note of the matter, the former CM discussed the matter with the local unit of the party and encouraged them to brighten the prospects of the Hisar candidate. Khattar later went to Fatehabad district to meet party leaders.

