Municipal workers stage protests

Rohtak, January 10
The state Municipal Employees Union has announced to start an agitation to press for the fulfilment of their demands.
In the first phase of the agitation, memorandums would be given to the state presidents of all political parties till January 14. In the second phase, all MPs and ministers would be given memorandums from January 15 to 21.
From January 22 to January 28, the municipal workers will stage massive demonstrations during the lunch break. The decision was taken at a meeting of the state executive body of the union held here recently.
“All-out efforts will be made to ensure the success of the protest rally to be organised by the Sarva Karmachari Sangh in Rohtak on February 4,” said Naresh Kumar Shastri, the state president of the union.
