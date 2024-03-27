Naveen Jindal not an outsider, says Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 26

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said he was grateful for the love and affection that he got as an MP from Kurukshetra and called upon party workers to ensure Naveen Jindal’s win with a huge margin.

While addressing the party workers in support of Naveen Jindal, who has been fielded from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, Saini said, “I got the opportunity to serve you and I did whatever I could do. I am grateful for the love and affection that you have given to me and I assure you that I will be available to you always. All the MLAs and workers worked hard to take Kurukshetra forward and the double-engine government has ensured development of Kurukshetra. I appeal to all of you to ensure Naveen Jindal’s win with the highest margin of votes in the country.”

Meanwhile, Naveen Jindal said, “I have been associated with Kurukshetra for 30 years. Though I have come to contest after 10 years, I am still carrying the same weight. Over the past 10 years, I have gained more experience. I am grateful to you for the way you have accepted me with an open heart. I want to assure you that I will make all efforts to fulfil the aspirations of the party and people of Kurukshetra with my experience and knowledge.”

He mentioned the Ram Temple, Article 370, Swachh Bharat and Viksit Bharat in his address, and added, “My relation with Kurukshetra is not political. My father developed this relationship and he used to say that politics is a medium to connect with the people and land. Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked me to contest the election from Kurukshetra, but I thought how it would be possible as one of his closest persons is the MP from Kurukshetra. I was told if he said something, it would be done. He sacrificed his post of Chief Minister, elevated Nayab Singh as CM, and paved the way for me. I am confident we will be successful.”

Later, while interacting with mediapersons, the Chief Minister said, “Naveen Jindal is not an outsider for us. His father OP Jindal was the joint candidate of the BJP and the Haryana Vikas Party. The BJP has got furthered strengthened and it will win all 10 seats with a huge mandate.” The CM targeted the Congress and the AAP, and said the INDIA bloc can never work for the welfare of the country.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra #Nayab Singh Saini