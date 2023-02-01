NGT: Pollution board report on plywood factories, brick-kilns incomplete & vague

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, January 31

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed its dissatisfaction over an inspection report submitted by the authorities of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) before it regarding air and water pollution by plywood factories and brick-kilns situated in Damla village and surrounding area of Yamunanagar district.

Follow orders in future The NGT directed the Chairman and the Member Secretary of the HSPCB to personally look into these aspects and take appropriate remedial measures for the due compliance of the orders of the tribunal in future.

Passing an order on January 17, 2023, Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, Judicial Member and Dr Afroz Ahmad, expert member, have termed the report as “vague and incomplete”. The authorities of the HSPCB submitted the inspection report before the NGT on January 16.

According to information, Sumit Saini of Damla village had filed a complaint before the NGT, alleging that 25 plywood factories and five brick-kilns were being run in Damla village in violation of norms. He alleged that pollution control systems had not been installed in the said industries.

He further alleged that the said units were discharging untreated effluents and emitting fly ash and smoke, causing air pollution and contamination of groundwater.

Saini made complaints of some other issues also related to the Damla area. Those issues were also heard by the NGT and issued appropriate directions in the said cases.

Sources said the NGT accepted Sumit Saini’s complaint as letter petition in May 2022. A joint committee of officials of different departments constituted by the NGT failed to submit its action taken report, but the HSPCB submitted an inspection report on January 16, 2023.

“Even in the report of the HSPCB, all grievances have not been looked into and vague and incomplete report has been submitted. Only 16 out of the 25 plywood units have been inspected,” reads the order of the NGT.

The NGT order further reads that in the said report, aspects regarding compliance with consent conditions by individual plywood industries had not been looked into.

The order reads that the brick-kilns have not been inspected even regarding existing infrastructure/technology used/developed etc apart from operation aspects, which could not be looked into due to the brick-kilns being closed.

“We record our dissatisfaction with respect to the manner in which the joint committee and the HSPCB have acted/purported to act without requisite compliance with the orders passed by this tribunal and the manner in which incomplete and vague reports have been submitted before us,” reads the order.

The NGT directed the Chairman and the Member Secretary of the HSPCB to personally look into these aspects and take appropriate remedial measures for the due compliance of the orders of the tribunal in future.

“The report by the joint committee and action taken report by the HSPCB be submitted within one month,” reads the order. The next date for hearing has been fixed for February 21.

#Environment #National Green Tribunal NGT #Pollution #Yamunanagar