No development taking place under BJP: Hooda

Rohtak, May 23

The former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Hooda, has said during the Congress tenure, there was a wave of development in the entire state, including Rohtak, but under the BJP rule, chaos was being witnessed everywhere.

Hooda, who reached out to the people to seek votes for the Congress, said the BJP had lost the right to seek votes from the people of Rohtak as the government had forced people to struggle for basic facilities such as electricity and water. Dirty water was being supplied in the colonies, due to which people, especially children, were falling ill. They were even suffering from fatal diseases due to dirty water, he added.

“The BJP wants to create the situation in Rohtak like before 2005 hence it has ignored the Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency after coming to power. The government at every level worked to sabotage the development work done during the Congress tenure. During the last 10 years, no new big project, new institution or big industry was established in the Lok Sabha constituency. The metro has not moved forward even an inch,” he added.

Hooda said even during the election days, people were facing long power cuts. “Think, what will this government do to the people after the elections? Whereas the Congress government had always given surplus electricity and water to the people. They never had to struggle for basic needs but today people are looking towards the government for every facility, but no one is paying any heed to them,” he added.

The former CM said the election was a big opportunity to get rid of this government. The victory of the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections would lay the foundation of the next government in Haryana.

