Now, Karnal Civil Hospital offers hearing test facility

Karnal, April 25

The Karnal District Civil Hospital has taken a step forward in healthcare by starting the service of hearing tests today. The ENT Department has started the facility for a range of essential tests, including pure-tone audiometry, impedance audiometry, otoacoustic emissions, brainstem evoked response audiometry and auditory steady-state response.

Previously, people with hearing impairments had to travel to the PGI, Chandigarh, or Rohtak for these crucial tests. The authorities claimed that with the introduction of these services at the Civil Hospital, patients can now access them here, eliminating the need for long-distance travel.

“Keeping in view the problem being faced by people, we have started this facility in the District Civil Hospital,” said Dr Krishan Kumar, Civil Surgeon.

He said all tests would be provided free of cost at the hospital while outside, the rates of these tests ranged from Rs 500 to 4,000. He claimed that this move aimed at ensuring accessibility to quality healthcare for all, particularly benefiting children with hearing issues as screening facilities are now easily accessible.

“The screening of children having hearing issues can be done easily now. Earlier, they had to go to PGI Chandigarh or Rohtak or other districts for tests,” he said, adding that it will also help in implantation of hearing aids and issuance of disability certificates.

He said 25 tests of PTA, two to three each of BERA, ASSR could be conducted daily.

