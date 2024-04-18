One killed, 10 injured in Hisar accident

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 17

An MGNREGA labourer was killed and 10 others were injured in a road accident in Hisar today.

The accident took place when a mini-truck collided with an autorickshaw carrying the labourers in the cantonment area. The labourers were going from Ladwa village to Raipur canal for the desilting work.The deceased has been identified as Balbir of Ladwa. Village residents have demanded financial aid and a job for Balbir’s kin.

The injured labourers, most of whom are women, were taken to hospital.

The mini-truck driver tried to flee but was nabbed by bystanders. A case has been registered.

