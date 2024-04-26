Only 10% of solid waste being processed in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Only less than 10 per cent of the total solid waste generated in the city is being processed due to poor and inadequate infrastructure. There is just one segregation and processing plant set up by the civic body that is operational in the city, despite the need of several units to comply with the norms, it is reported.

‘Situation will improve in June’ Waste processing and treatment capacity of the civic body is likely to rise to 300 tonnes daily in June. — Padam Bhushan, MC Executive Engineer

According to sources in the administration, though the Faridabad Municipal Corporation had launched a project to set up four to five processing plants about three years ago, only one plant, with a processing capacity of around 80 tonnes per day, has been made functional.

Around 900 tonnes of waste is generated in the city daily and the plant can process only 10 per cent of it, it is claimed.

While the authorities concerned had recently announced that required machinery have been installed at two sites developed by the MC at Mujheri and Pratapgarh villages falling within the civic body limits, it is revealed that work has been on only at Mujheri village as the equipment installed at Pratapgarh has been lying non-functional due to certain reasons, including lack of power connection and opposition from local residents.

After the NGT had banned dumping of untreated waste in Bandhwari villages, there were reports that the landfill site on Faridabad-Gurugram highway had been overfilled and causing air and water pollution, yet almost 90 per cent of the waste was still dumped at the site in the absence of no other option, claimed sources.

According to a plan chalked out to deal with the problem of solid waste disposal, the civic body was to develop four to five stations for segregation and processing of garbage within the city, but due to opposition by the residents, it could set up only two stations at Pratapgarh and Mujheri villages, said an official. He said while a plant at Pratapgarh has been awaiting power connection, the Mujheri site had been functional at a capacity of 80 tonnes.

Sudesh Dagar, a resident of Pratapgarh, said the plant here had been lying non-operational mainly due to a petition lodged by the residents in the NGT against it. An amount of Rs 2 crore has been spent on the machinery installed at these two places, it is reported.

MC Executive Engineer Padam Bhushan said waste processing and treatment capacity of the civic body is likely to rise to 300 tonnes daily after the completion of the installation of the infrastructure in June this year. He said the plant at Pratapgarh will be made functional after the power connection is provided.

