 Only 10% of solid waste being processed in Faridabad : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Only 10% of solid waste being processed in Faridabad

Only 10% of solid waste being processed in Faridabad

Plant’s processing capacity 80 tonnes/day | 900 tonnes waste generated daily

Only 10% of solid waste being processed in Faridabad

The plant at Pratapgarh has been awaiting power connection. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, April 25

Only less than 10 per cent of the total solid waste generated in the city is being processed due to poor and inadequate infrastructure. There is just one segregation and processing plant set up by the civic body that is operational in the city, despite the need of several units to comply with the norms, it is reported.

‘Situation will improve in June’

Waste processing and treatment capacity of the civic body is likely to rise to 300 tonnes daily in June. — Padam Bhushan, MC Executive Engineer

According to sources in the administration, though the Faridabad Municipal Corporation had launched a project to set up four to five processing plants about three years ago, only one plant, with a processing capacity of around 80 tonnes per day, has been made functional.

Around 900 tonnes of waste is generated in the city daily and the plant can process only 10 per cent of it, it is claimed.

While the authorities concerned had recently announced that required machinery have been installed at two sites developed by the MC at Mujheri and Pratapgarh villages falling within the civic body limits, it is revealed that work has been on only at Mujheri village as the equipment installed at Pratapgarh has been lying non-functional due to certain reasons, including lack of power connection and opposition from local residents.

After the NGT had banned dumping of untreated waste in Bandhwari villages, there were reports that the landfill site on Faridabad-Gurugram highway had been overfilled and causing air and water pollution, yet almost 90 per cent of the waste was still dumped at the site in the absence of no other option, claimed sources.

According to a plan chalked out to deal with the problem of solid waste disposal, the civic body was to develop four to five stations for segregation and processing of garbage within the city, but due to opposition by the residents, it could set up only two stations at Pratapgarh and Mujheri villages, said an official. He said while a plant at Pratapgarh has been awaiting power connection, the Mujheri site had been functional at a capacity of 80 tonnes.

Sudesh Dagar, a resident of Pratapgarh, said the plant here had been lying non-operational mainly due to a petition lodged by the residents in the NGT against it. An amount of Rs 2 crore has been spent on the machinery installed at these two places, it is reported.

MC Executive Engineer Padam Bhushan said waste processing and treatment capacity of the civic body is likely to rise to 300 tonnes daily after the completion of the installation of the infrastructure in June this year. He said the plant at Pratapgarh will be made functional after the power connection is provided.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Couldn't talk due to strictness of jail authorities: Amritpal's family after meeting him in jail

2
Punjab

Centre grants 'Y' category security to Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary and 2 other Punjab Congress rebels

3
India

US woman who ‘tried to bribe’ CISF personnel with gold held at Delhi’s IGI airport

4
India

Punjab man stabbed to death in Canadian city

5
India

Rajiv Gandhi scrapped inheritance tax to save Indira's wealth from going to government: PM Modi

6
Diaspora

NIA arrests UK resident Inderpal Gaba for attack on Indian High Commission in London

7
Punjab

Firing outside Salman Khan's residence: Mumbai police arrest 2 men in Punjab

8
Lok Sabha Elections

Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct

9
Trending

19-year-old Pakistani girl gets a new lease of life with an ‘Indian’ heart

10
Trending

Indian-origin man got himself fired by sharing video on how to get “free food” from Canada food banks

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on PILs seeking 100 per cent cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT today

Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray

Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm

Firing resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla; operation to hunt down terrorists enters 2nd day

2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...

‘Contesting elections not final’: Pro-Khalistani separatist's father dismisses reports of Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls

‘Contesting elections not final’: Pro-Khalistani separatist's father dismisses reports of Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls

Father visited Amritpal a day after Singh's legal counsel Ra...


Cities

View All

CM’s visit leads to traffic jams in city

CM’s visit leads to traffic jams in city

2 arrested for robbery attempt in Ramdas

VB nabs patwari for taking Rs 10K bribe

Divyamsh tops district in JEE Main session 2

12 school vehicles challaned for violating rules

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Sikandar Singh Maluka stays away from Akali Dal events

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil in Chandigarh

First randomisation of EVMs held in Panchkula

Congress will give 50% reservation to women in central govt jobs: Alka Lamba

One ‘thief’ seeking votes for another: BJP on Congress, AAP

Will resolve issues being faced by Chandigarh traders: Sanjay Tandon

No presiding officer, MC polls postponed

No presiding officer, MC polls postponed

AAP, BJP leaders trade barbs

To boost poll fortunes, AAP campaign song highlights CM Kejriwal’s arrest

Will not change public opinion: Delhi BJP chief

Spiderman stunt goes wrong, two booked for various offences

Graffiti spread voter awareness

Graffiti spread voter awareness

district admn ropes in travel agents, IELTS centres to encourage young voters

City lad Rachit shines, aims to pursue computer engineering from IIT

3 burglars land in police net

3 travel agents booked for duping woman of Rs 9.85L

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

JEE (Main): Agrim bags AIR 81, Tanush 629, Anshita 650

Duo held for threatening to kill trader

VB arrests Senior Assistant for taking Rs 20K bribe

Lab technician suspended for accepting bribe

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Finally, Congress puts up a united show in Patiala constituency

Mandi Gobindgarh resident arrested for murder bid, 2 accomplices at large

Patiala: Akali Dal behind farmers’ boycott call, says BJP

Stones found in wheat bags in Patiala, arhtiya’s licence suspended