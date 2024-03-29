Opposition parties pledge to end BJP’s ‘misrule’

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, March 28

Launching a joint attack on the BJP government at the Centre, top leaders of the Congress, AAP and CPM in Haryana today resolved to end its arrogance and misrule in the coming elections.

At a joint workers’ meeting of the INDIA alliance here today, the Opposition leaders castigated the BJP regime for misusing the Central agencies such as the ED and the CBI to stifle the voice of its political rivals.

Slogans like ‘Jab-Jab Modi darta hai, ED ko aagey karta hai’ were raised by the participants at the meeting.

“The ensuing Lok Sabha poll is not an ordinary one. It is a fight to save democracy and the Constitution. The INDIA bloc will fight with full strength to end the arrogance of the BJP leadership and win this decisive battle,” said Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda.

He also condemned the imprisonment of AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“The BJP government has cheated the people, tortured those protesting for their rights and stifled every democratic voice. The BJP regime’s exit from Haryana will begin with the results of the Lok Sabha elections,” said Deepender.

Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP state president and party’s Kurukshetra candidate Sushil Gupta said Modi was answerable to the people for the atrocities committed on Opposition leaders and industrialists.

“The Opposition leaders who dare to speak against them are put behind bars, but I am not afraid of them. If they put me in jail, I will contest the election from the jail itself,” Gupta asserted.

The AAP leader asked the workers to ensure polling of 15-20 per cent extra votes to nullify the “setting” in the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Addressing the workers, CPM leader Inderjit Singh said defeating the BJP was a must to save the country’s Constitution and democratic set-up, adding that defeating the BJP was possible.

The Opposition leaders sought votes for Deepender Hooda from Rohtak and Sushil Gupta from Kurukshetra. They also exhorted the workers to attend the rally of India bloc to be held in Delhi on March 31.

