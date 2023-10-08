Patience crucial to achieving goal: Neeraj Chopra

Panipat, October 7
After winning a gold medal in the Asian Games, golden boy Neeraj Chopra surprised his family members when he reached his home at Khandra village of the district without informing them. Virender Kumar Dahiya, DC, and Ajit Singh Shekhawat, SP, later reached his home and congratulated him for clinching a gold medal.
Neeraj, while interacting with mediapersons, said that patience was the key to success in life and no need to change the fields randomly. We should commit some time to a field and work hard in that to achieve the goal, he said. One should have to work hard for his passion, he added.
‘I also come from a simple family. Youngsters should trust themselves. There may not be so many facilities, but making the best use of the available ones is necessary. Youngsters should keep patience as it is important to achieve the goal. They should improve their skills and work hard,” he said in his message to young sportspersons.
