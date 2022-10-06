Plan chalked out to curb stubble burning in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, October 5

Aiming to reduce stubble burring cases in this paddy season, the Kaithal district administration has prepared an action plan at the micro-level for the effective control of the problem.

It has not only identified 176 sensitive and hyper-sensitive villages, but also formed 291 committees at the village, block, sub-division and district headquarters level. Custom-hiring centres have been told to display their mobile numbers so that farmers could avail the benefits of the machinery for better stubble management.

Meanwhile, this year no case of stubble burning has been reported, but officials have been pressed into service to keep a vigil on incidents, said Sangeeta Tetarwal, Deputy Commissioner, Kaithal.

Last year, the district had recorded 1,147 cases of stubble burning. Based on these cases, the district has been divided into different zones. Out of the total 280 villages, 76 are in the red zone and have been kept in the hyper-sensitive category, while 100 villages are in the yellow zone and kept in the sensitive category.

#Environment #farm fires #Kaithal #Pollution #stubble burning