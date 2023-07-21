Ram Rahim out on another parole, this time for 30 days

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, July 20

Dera Sacha Sauda head and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh walked out of the district jail at Sunariya village today after he was granted a 30-day parole. He came out of the jail at around 4.45 pm. This is for the second time that Ram Rahim has been granted parole. Earlier, he had got a 40-day parole in January.

As per a warrant of temporary release issued by the Divisional Commissioner, Rohtak, Ram Rahim would reside at Shah Satnam Ashram, Dera Sacha Sauda, Barnava in Baghpat district (Uttar Pradesh). He shall not, without obtaining prior permission of the District Magistrate, visit any place not specified in the release warrant during the said period.

