Resident Doctors Association calls off strike; MBBS students’ stir continues in Haryana’s Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, December 2

Even though the Rohtak PGIMS Resident Doctors Association (RDA) has withdrawn its strike and resumed hospital services, the protest demonstration by MBBS students continued on the PGIMS campus on Friday.

The MBBS students have been staging an agitation on the PGIMS campus here since November 1 in protest against the imposition of the bond policy by the state government.

The protesting students were backed by the RDA, Indian Medical Association (IMA) and other organisations.

However, the RDA withdrew the strike after holding a general body meeting on Thursday.

"Our agitation is on. We will take the final call after seeing the amended notification," said a representative of the protesting students on Friday.

The MBBS students pointed out that the RDA had resumed patient-care services at the PGIMS on humanitarian grounds, but its moral support was still there with them.

"RDA members and office-bearers had visited us at the agitation venue on Friday as well to reaffirm their support," said a protesting student.

Nonetheless, the RDA has expressed its gratitude to the chief minister for his assurance regarding amendments to the bond policy.

"Though the nature of the policy may be subjected to deliberations and developments in the future, the fraternity shall look forward to the assurances provided through the meeting held on November 30, 2022," the association said in a communique to Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak.

"Further, we shall look forward to an official clarification from the government regarding the SOPs for implementation of the policy and we hope that they shall be encouraging and in the best interest of the undergraduate students," states the RDA communique.

#MBBS #Rohtak