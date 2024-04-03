Residents face potable water crisis

Residents of Baghkothi locality in Bhiwani have been facing an acute shortage of potable water for many days. Water is supplied to the area on alternate days, which causes a lot of inconvenience to the residents. Moreover, water is being supplied at night, increasing the problems of the residents. JP Kaushik, Bhiwani

Wrong-side driving goes unchecked

Driving on the wrong side has become a common practice on roads, posing a risk of accidents in various localities of the ‘Textile City’ situated on NH-44. The violation of traffic rules causes frequent traffic jams at several places around the city, causing inconvenience to commuters and local residents. The traffic police should address the issue at the earliest and deal with the violators strictly. Rachit Jagga, Panipat

Stray dog menace on rise

Stray dog menace is on the rise in the twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Hordes of stray dogs can be seen roaming in the two cities. Canine attacks have become frequent in the cities. Besides, lone pedestrians and children also become victims of canine attacks. The local municipal corporation authorities should pay immediate attention to the problem and solve it at the earliest. Ankit Tyagi, Yamunanagar

