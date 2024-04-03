Residents face potable water crisis

Residents of Baghkothi locality in Bhiwani have been facing an acute shortage of potable water for many days. Water is supplied to the area on alternate days, which causes a lot of inconvenience to the residents. Moreover, water is being supplied at night, increasing the problems of the residents. JP Kaushik, Bhiwani
Wrong-side driving goes unchecked
Driving on the wrong side has become a common practice on roads, posing a risk of accidents in various localities of the ‘Textile City’ situated on NH-44. The violation of traffic rules causes frequent traffic jams at several places around the city, causing inconvenience to commuters and local residents. The traffic police should address the issue at the earliest and deal with the violators strictly. Rachit Jagga, Panipat
Stray dog menace on rise
Stray dog menace is on the rise in the twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Hordes of stray dogs can be seen roaming in the two cities. Canine attacks have become frequent in the cities. Besides, lone pedestrians and children also become victims of canine attacks. The local municipal corporation authorities should pay immediate attention to the problem and solve it at the earliest. Ankit Tyagi, Yamunanagar
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 4 dead, 50 injured, tsunami warning issued
7.2-magnitude quake shakes Taiwan; damages buildings, 20 peo...
Dramatic visuals surface as 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
The tsunami threat from a strong earthquake that struck Taiw...
Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest, BJP putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail: Atishi
However, the administration of Tihar jail, where Kejriwal is...
Goa Police file chargesheet against start-up CEO Suchana Seth accused of son's murder
Seth (39) was arrested from Chitradurga in neighbouring Karn...
Toilet cleaner mixed in my food in Pakistan’s ‘sub-jail’, alleges Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi
Pakistan’s former first lady alleges she has marks on her sk...