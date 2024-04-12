Roadways SPIO fined Rs 25K over delay in giving info under RTI Act

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Bhiwani, April 11

The State Information Commission (SIC) has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on a state public information officer (SPIO) of the Haryana Roadways for delay in providing information under the Right To Information (RTI) Act to an applicant.

The applicant, Brijpal Singh, a resident of Bhiwani, on Thursday said he had filed an application on July 6, 2022, seeking information about drivers posted with the Bhiwani depot of Haryana Roadways.

Brijpal had asked a state public information officer (SPIO) at Bhiwani to provide details about the drivers of the Bhiwani depot who had procured heavy vehicle licences from states outside Haryana.

Earlier, he was denied information by the SPIO while categorising it as ‘Third Party’ information. Later, he pursued the matter with the first appellate authority and subsequently filed a second appeal with the SIC.

The State Information Commissioner, Dr Satyavir Singh Phulia, decided the second appeal of the applicant on January 4 and served show-cause notices on the SPIOs of the Haryana Roadways at the Bhiwani depot — superintendent Lilawanti and transport manager Bharatpal — on February 2.

Both SPIOs filed their replies to the show-cause notices. Hearing the case on March 13 under Section 20(1) of the RTI Act, the Commission stated that there was a delay on the part of providing information by SPIO Lilawanti.

The Commission stated that it was convinced with the reply given by Bharatpal, but noted that there is delay on the part of Lilawanti in furnishing information to the appellant. “The SPIO has failed to discharge her obligations under the RTI Act and has also not able to give any reason for the delay. It is a fit case to impose a penalty upon her for non-serious attitude towards the RTI Act,” the Commission added.

“In view of the facts, the Commission has decided to impose a fine of Rs 25,000 on the SPIO. The amount be deposited by May 15,” the SIC said in its orders.

