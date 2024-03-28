SDM visits Chhachhrauli grain market to oversee wheat purchase readiness

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 27

SDM Rajesh Punia today visited the grain market in Chhachhrauli and took stock of the arrangements made in the grain market for the procurement of wheat crop.

He asked officials of the departments concerned to make all arrangements, like drinking water, sanitation and toilets for farmers, arthiyas and other persons in the grain market. He also visited the office of Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), Chhachhrauli.

At the office of the HSAMB, he held a meeting with Rishi Raj Yadav, Secretary of the HSAMB, Chhachhrauli, and members of the Arthiya Association to discuss issues related to the procurement of wheat. “I have issued necessary instructions to the officials of the departments concerned to make all required arrangements in the grain market here regarding the upcoming wheat season,” said Rajesh Punia, SDM, Chhachhrauli.

On the occasion, Rishi Pal Yadav, Secretary of the HSAMB, Chhachhrauli; Hari Om Goyal, Assistant Superintendent of SDM Office, arthiyas Sunil Kumar, Gulshan Kumar, Jagmal Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Laxmi Chand, Sushil Kumar and Nagesh Chand were among others who were present at the meeting.

