Shaheed Bhagat Singh's statue to come up at Ambala Cantt, says Anil Vij

Ambala, January 8
While addressing a gathering here on the occasion of foundation stone-laying ceremony of a road project from Tangri river bridge to the National Highway-44, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij announced that a statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh would be installed at the entrance of Ambala Cantonment. The entry point would be known as Bhagat Singh Chowk. The minister said a budget of Rs 50 lakh had been provided to Municipal Council Ambala Sadar for the project.
To commemorate the sacrifices of 1857 martyrs, Shaheed Smarak project is also in process in Ambala Cantonment, he added.
Vij added that the road project would be constructed at a cost of Rs 11 crore.
Presently, commuters are forced take a longer route to reach the national highway, but taking the new road they will directly reach the GT road. The project will also ease traffic congestion here, and connect the Ghasitpur village under the bridge on GT Road, said the Home Minister.
