Shot in the arm for Congress as several leaders join party

Rohtak, April 17

The Congress got another shot in the arm today as several senior leaders joined the party. Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda today gave membership of the Congress to Ramphal Kosalia, who was the JJP candidate from Kosli Assembly constituency in 2019.

Other leaders who joined the Congress today included JJP state secretary Naresh Joon, Vinod Kumari, an Independent candidate from Kosli, and Ram Avtar Pacherwal, who was Kosli candidate from Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party. Sarpanch Kuldeep alias Happy (Bhalaut), councillor Vinod Gola, Vijay Tanwar, Puran Singh, Phool Singh, Mukesh Devi, and nearly a dozen other leaders of the JJP also joined the Congress.

Those who took membership of the Congress today also included Ashok Fauji Sivana Beri (BJP mandal president, Jhajjar), besides Pawan Sharma, Ashwani, Alok, Manjeet Nambardar of the BJP, Satyavan, Rajesh, Satyendra, Sahil Gudha, Amit alias Monu and Azad from the INLD.

Deepender Hooda welcomed everyone into the party fold and assured full respect. The Congress MP also asked Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma to clarify his stand on his earlier statements.

“Arvind Sharma should tell during whose tenure institutions such as IMT Rohtak, Footwear Park Bahadurgarh, Thermal Plant Jhajjar, Health University, IIM, Lakhmichand University of Performing and Visual Arts, AIIMS-2, Metro till Bahadurgarh, IIT Badhsa and Cancer Institute were established,” he said.

“Besides, the sitting MP should also keep the list of his works before the public. The public will automatically compare and decide whom to vote for,” he stated.

The Congress leader pointed out that the Rohtak-Hansi-Meham railway line project, for which the BJP wants to take credit, was also started during the Congress tenure.

“The then Chief Minister of the BJP was not even able to get the file of this railway line,” he quipped.

