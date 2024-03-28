Sirsa leads in resolving plaints regarding poll code violations

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, March 27

With the announcement of dates for Lok Sabha elections, complaints regarding violation of model code of conduct started coming on the C-Vigil app. Sirsa district in Haryana has been leading in resolving these complaints on the app so far. The resolution of 218 complaints on the C-Vigil app in Sirsa district is the highest in the entire state.

Anurag Agrawal, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Haryana, has also praised the efforts of the district administration in this regard. He commended RK Singh, District Electoral Officer, Sirsa, for being ahead in resolving complaints on the C-Vigil app in Haryana. He disclosed that 218 complaints were received on the C-Vigil app in Sirsa district, all of which were resolved within the stipulated timeframe. He addressed all district electoral officers and assistant electoral officers through video conferencing today, providing instructions regarding preparations for elections.

Agrawal said all district electoral officers should complete all preparations on time to ensure peaceful conduct of the General Election. He said the Election Commission had developed a web application, https://eqmshry.nic.in, to provide information about the expected queue of voters at the booth before they go to cast their votes.

Meanwhile, District Electoral Officer RK Singh urged all assistant returning officers to inspect polling centres in their respective areas and submit report to the election office as soon as possible. He emphasised the need to accelerate voter awareness programmes and raise awareness among voters through various mediums. Additionally, he suggested installing awareness stickers on elevators in public places and buildings.

He also instructed officials to prioritise the resolution of complaints received on helpline number 1950. Furthermore, he proposed setting up two booths with more than 1,500 voters to ensure voters face no inconvenience.

