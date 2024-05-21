Slabs over drains go missing

Concrete slabs over storm water drains constructed on both sides of the highway near the Narwana bus stand have gone missing. People can be seen throwing garbage into the drains. The absence of concrete slabs from the drains can lead to fatal accidents for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders. During rain, water is not drained out properly as drains remain choked. The authorities concerned should remove the garbage from the drains and cover these with concrete slabs.
Ramesh Gupta, Narwana
Blocks on dividers broken
Despite a huge amount being spent on beautification projects, concrete blocks installed on road dividers are broken at many places. The municipal council should ensure their upkeep and replace the broken blocks with new ones. Baldeep Singh, Kurukshetra
