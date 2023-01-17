Student crushed to death

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh: A college student was crushed to death by a truck and another suffered injuries in a road accident on the Mahendragarh road in Narnaul town here on Monday. The deceased was identified as Rajat Sanghi (18) of Mohalla Sanghiwada, while the condition of the injured, Vinayak, of Nasibpur village, was out of danger. The incident took place when the two were going to the college on a scooter. TNS

Weapon supplier arrested

Kurukshetra: The CIA-2 unit of the Kurukshetra police has arrested a person for allegedly supplying weapons to the accused who were arrested in connection with the loot and murder case of Dr Vanita Arora. The accused has been identified as Umesh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Four persons have already been arrested by the police for the doctor’s murder. Umesh was arrested for selling weapons to the accused for Rs 30,000. TNS

Man sets himself ablaze, dies

Yamunanagar: The man, who set himself on fire at the cremation ground of Ratauli village in Yamunanagar, died at a hospital in Chandigarh. The person has been identified as Ram Saran (60), a junk dealer of Butar Vihar Colony, Yamunanagar. It is said he took this extreme step as he was reportedly feeling unable to deposit the loan instalments. Ram Saran reportedly sprinkled inflammable material over himself on Friday evening and set himself on fire.