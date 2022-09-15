Students protest shortage of teachers in Karnal village school

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 14

Scores of students of Government High School at Picholia village in the district, along with their parents, today protested against the shortage of teachers in the school.

They even locked the main gate of the school to press for their demand.

The students alleged that the school had already been facing the shortage of teachers, but after the transfer drive, now only two teachers were left for around 300 students due to which their studies were suffering.

They raised slogans against the state government and demanded filling of all vacant posts of teacher in the school.

A student said the September exams were approaching, but they were still facing the shortage of teachers.

They also raised other issues like computers not working properly. Besides, the parents demanded the government to upgrade the school.

A delegation of the parents reached the district headquarters to meet the District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO), Rohtash Verma, who assured delegation members that the vacant posts would be filled soon.

“The transfer drive is going on and still guest teachers are to be adjusted through the online portal. Hopefully, all vacant posts will be filled soon,” said the DEEO.

“We will provide teachers from nearby schools so that the studies of students do not suffer. I have also asked the BEO to review the situation of the school,” he added.

2 teachers, 300 pupils