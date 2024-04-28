Students urged to stand up against molestation

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 27

Chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) Renu Bhatia urged students to not hide any incidents of molestation that occurred with anybody. She said such incidents must be reported immediately. “Victims must report incidents of molestation to the women’s commission, police and other concerned authorities, instead of hiding them,” said Bhatia.

The Women’s Cell of Seth Jai Parkash Mukand Lal Institute of Engineering and Technology (JMIT), Radaur, organised a legal awareness and cyber camp for female students of the institute. Bhatia presided over the function. She highlighted the rising crimes against women amidst the conveniences of modern life and emphasised the need for the youths’ involvement in combating these problems. She also urged JMIT’s Director Dr Sanjeev Garg to produce short films for the commission. Bhatia underscored the significance of self-reliance and self-confidence in fostering a safer environment for all. Advocate Amita Kumari from District Legal Services Authority, Yamunanagar, also discussed the importance of legal aid in protecting the rights of vulnerable populations, in line with constitutional principles.

Haryana Police sub-inspector Vishal Saini highlighted the critical role of cyber security in safeguarding data and networks from cyber threats, urging participation in help lines and awareness platforms.

Dr Sanjeev Garg spoke about the need for vigilance, particularly among female students, in today's environment. He commended the insightful lecture delivered by Renu Bhatia, Vishal Saini and Amita Kumari, emphasising the value of such initiatives in fostering awareness and empowerment.

