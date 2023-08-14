Haryana CM Khattar slams Randeep Surjewala for calling BJP supporters 'rakshas'

Parveen Arora
Karnal, August 14
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday condemned the remarks by Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, who courted controversy as he purportedly used derogatory remarks against BJP supporters, calling them ‘rakshas’ (monsters).
Khattar, who was in Karnal to lead the Tiranga yatra, said, the language was unparliamentary.
“Only a man born in a clan with demonic behaviour can think of such things. We will take strong cognisance of it,” said the Chief Minister while responding to the mediapersons.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Anil Vij also condemned the remarks.
Taking to ‘X’, Vij said, “Optical nerve of Randeep Singh Surjewala looks like have been damaged, he is seeing Demon into Devta.”
In a video which went viral on social media, Surjewala said, “Those who vote for BJP are rakshas and I curse them from the land of Mahabharat.”
