Teachers quit en masse from additional duties

Sonepat, March 27
The members of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University, Murthal, while continuing their protest, collectively submitted a resignation letter to the university administration from the additional duties assigned to them.
They expressed anger against the policies and said they would only work on posts created as per the University Act to prevent compromise in the interest of students.
The university administration also issued a new 'arbitrary' order to ban students' educational tours.
According to the new decree students would have to apply for permission to take part in educational tours and competitions at least 20 days prior. The university administration claimed they required a minimum of 20 working days to make decisions. Permission for an educational tour which was sought 17 days prior to the tour was cancelled due to this, alleged the protesting teachers.
Moreover, the staff and students also demanded cleaning of water tanks but no action was taken by the administration. The protesters said they would continue their agitation.
